Speaker's ruling triggers another clash and ‘accidental’ insults

There will be no further action regarding the heated clashes taking over Monday’s parliamentary sessions, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia ruled on Tuesday.

The clash on Tuesday arose after Farrugia denied a request by the Opposition to amend the motion calling for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia. It was here when PN MP Karol Aquilina accused the Speaker of “incorrect and biased” behaviour. Aquilina was then asked to leave parliament after a heated exchange with Farrugia.

A PN statement later claimed that Anġlu Farrugia, together with Prime Minister Robert Abela is complicit in doing everything to prevent a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Displeased with the ruling, Aquilina attempted to explain himself on Wednesday, when the Speaker urged him to keep his remarks concise, while Labour MPs called for an apology across the floor.

Amidst another commotion, the Speaker informed Aquilina that the reasons for his ruling were outlined in the decision.

Aquilina, pointing towards Labour MPs, claimed, MP Michael Farrugia called him 'rubbish'."

The MP responded, "I was talking about someone else."

As the situation calmed down, the House prepared to initiate a debate on an agriculture bill.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonett addressed Aquilina, saying, "I think it's good that we count to ten before speaking."

This reignited the commotion, with Opposition MPs shouting at Bonett, while the parliamentary secretary insisted that Aquilina should apologise for his behaviour.

. "Please address me; I don't want another debate," the Speaker interjected, redirecting Bonett.

The session progressed till a power cut forced Parliament to be adjourned early.