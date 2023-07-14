General Workers’ Union offers support to locals impacted by film strike

The General Workers’ Union has offered to support all local workers impacted by the Hollywood film strike, particularly those working on the Gladiator 2 set.

In a statement on Friday, the union asked all local workers impacted by the strike to contact it so that support can be given.

According to the union, hundreds of crew members and extras received a letter saying that production for Gladiator 2 has been suspended with no end date in sight.

“This means that these people will suddenly be out of work, even though they were only meant to work until September, as many workers booked long leave to participate in the film and some entered the crew to help build the sets.”

The SAG-AFTRA, an American labour union representing Hollywood film and television actors, announced a strike on Thursday over failed negotiations concerning wages and working conditions.

However, the strike has forced the filming of the new Gladiator movie in Malta to be paused.

Sources close to the production have indicated that the producers of the blockbuster are working to ensure the safe return of international crew and cast members to their respective countries.

The producers express their anticipation for resuming production in the near future and express gratitude to all those involved for their work over the past 26 days.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech told MaltaToday that he is in full solidarity with those affected and will engage with all stakeholders through the process.

