menu

PN calls for Attorney General's resignation after passing information to government

PN MP Karol Aquilina has called for Victoria Buttigieg's resignation after passing on information related to the magisterial inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia's death to Prime Minister Robert Abela and justice minister Jonathan Attard

matthew_farrugia
21 July 2023, 11:10am
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg
Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg

The Nationalist Party is calling for the resignation of the Attorney General, Victoria Buttigieg for breaking the code of ethics by sharing information related to the magisterial inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia's death with the Prime Minister and justice minister.

On Wednesday, PN had called for an investigation by the Standards Commissioner into statements made by Prime Minister Robert Abela and justice minister Jonathan Attard, surrounding their knowledge of Magistrate Marse-Anne Farrugia's request for an extension to her ongoing inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

In a statement on Friday, the Opposition's Spokesperson for Justice, Karol Aquilina cited Article 1 (6) of the Codes of Ethics published on the Attorney General's website, stating that advocates within this office are to keep information and documents confidential.

Aquilina further stated that the information which Buttigieg passed on was then used by Robert Abela and Jonathan Attard "to mislead the nation," after giving in to calls for a public inquiry after months of opposition towards the public inquiry.

Karol Aquilina concludes by saying that resignation is the only honourable way that the Attorney General can proceed after passing on the information.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.