Metsola enters fray over Malta power cuts

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has entered the fray on the ongoing power cuts experienced in Malta in the heat of the July summer, accusing the Labour administration of a long list of shortcomings.

“The government has failed. Failed in traffic management, planning, and development, electricity, and infrastructure. Failed to find solutions and ensure that by the year 2023, people are not living without energy. Failed in harnessing solar energy and renewable solutions.”

Three consecutive-day power cuts caused by overheating underground distribution cables hit the Maltese islands in various villages, although state utility Enemalta claims the energy overload was not the cause of the power cuts.

“Everyone in Malta and Gozo is experiencing the consequences of the last ten years’ political decisions – management by crisis, without a long-term plan,” Metsola said. “Business owners are talking about the drastic increase in expenses, parents unable to afford their children’s necessities, elderly people living in darkness at home, and others relying on medicine stored in fridges and on electronic medical equipment that runs on electricity.”

Metsola accused Labour of ignoring people’s appeals, and instead choosing to “spread propaganda instead of improving quality of life and securing our country’s future for the coming generations. Their minds are only on the elections. A country cannot progress in darkness.”