Magistrate concludes Jean Paul Sofia inquiry

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia concluded the magisterial inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia and delivered her findings to the Attorney General on Friday.

The development comes almost eight months after Sofia was killed in a factory collapse at the Corradino Industrial Estate. The building was still under construction and five other workers had been seriously injured.

Farrugia was under intense criticism from Prime Minister Robert Abela for having taken so long to conclude the inquiry.

Only last Monday, Abela announced the setting up of a public inquiry, citing the magistrate’s delay as reason for his U-turn on the matter.

The Prime Minister had been opposed to a public inquiry, insisting that it was the magisterial inquiry that would deliver justice.

Abela had promised to publish the findings of the magisterial inquiry.

Abela will be giving a press conference at 4:30pm.