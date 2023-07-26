Enemalta working on nine different high voltage cable faults

Enemalta engineers are currently working on nine different high voltage cable faults in various localities, including Luqa, Marsa, Żejtun, Ħamrun, Kalkara, and Żabbar.

The energy provider said it has made significant progress in repairing the damaged cables, with over 73% of them already fixed by Wednesday afternoon.

It said it is focused on restoring the network's flexibility and resilience as swiftly as possible to ensure a prompt response to any future network difficulties. The repair work is expected to continue unabated until the power supply is fully restored to all affected areas.

In the meantime, the company has managed to restore electricity supply to most of the impacted regions through alternative network connections.

Customers in the Tal-Handaq area, impacted by an earlier fault, have been temporarily connected to alternative power-generating systems until the necessary repairs are completed. Similarly, customers in a section of Qormi will be reconnected to the grid once extensive repairs on the area's substation, including the replacement of a transformer, are finalized.

Enemalta has also deployed eleven technical teams to address disruptions in the low-voltage network, ensuring individual customers and small areas are not left without power. These teams are diligently working to distribute electricity from substations and are attending to isolated faults that affect specific customers or parts of streets.

Enemalta's CEO, Jonathan Cardona, expressed his appreciation for the tireless efforts of the technical teams in coping with the challenges posed by the extreme weather conditions. He assured the public that repair works will continue throughout the night and in the coming days to expedite the restoration process.