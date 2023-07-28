Government to set up climate change authority

Government will be setting up a new authority to monitor the impact of climate change and coordinate actions to mitigate its effects, Miriam Dalli told social partners on Friday.

The Energy Minister was addressing an emergency meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development in the wake of severe power cuts over the past two weeks.

During the meeting at Castille, Prime Minister Robert Abela also announced government will be doubling its investment in the country’s distribution network, aimed at having a more robust system.

“This plan is in line with measures announced in the manifesto 'Malta Flimkien' regarding the strengthening of the electrical distribution", Abela told The Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD).

He said the yearly investment of €15 million will be doubled, to reflect the urgent needs brought about by the acceleration of climate change.

“The realities of climate challenge demand urgent action, and the country is investing €30 million to address these needs,” he said.

During the past two weeks, several localities in Malta and Gozo were affected by power cuts as Malta was among Mediterranean countries affected by a heat dome.

Abela said the country must also take long-term measures to address the issue of climate change, announcing he has instructed Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana to draw up a protocol for when the country faces the pressures of climatic effects.

"This protocol will establish mechanisms that the country welcomes when facing extreme weather," Abela said.

He mentioned concrete actions to tackle climate change, including investment in renewable energy at public buildings to strengthen the country’s electric grid.

"This increases the efficiency in energy use," he added while explaining how buildings such as schools and offices would be ideal for such investment.

Climate change authority

Speaking on the climate change authority, the energy minister said a Bill will be tabled in parliament for the setting up of such an authority.

Dalli said the authority’s main objective will be to carry out a monitoring of the impact of different activities on climate change, while coming up with proposals on the actions that the country needs to take to address the phenomenon.

“The MCESD has a very important role to contribute on this matter,” Dalli said.

The Opposition had filed a parliamentary motion to set up a permanent commission to scrutinise actions on climate change, back in October 2019, but the motion had been turned down by government.

The motion had been filed by then environment spokesperson Jason Azzopardi. The Labour Party had hit back at the motion by attacking Azzopardi’s credibility on the environment.

The government had initially shot down the motion which had called for an entity and parliamentary committee to take charge of actions to mitigate against climate change.

The motion declaring a climate emergency was eventually approved following talks to reach a consensus.

The MCESD meeting continued behind closed doors.