Eight multiple winners in VAT lottery (and naturally, one parish priest)

Malta’s monthly VAT fiscal receipt lottery, a draw for VAT receipts that gives prize-winners a multiple of 10 times the amount spent, produced eight multiple winners in six months.

There were seven lucky ‘double’ winners between January and June, while one ‘treble’ winner happens to be the parish priest of Birkirkara – suggesting he receives hundreds of receipts donated to him by parishoners every month to submit to the VAT fiscal receipt lottery.

None of the multiple winners managed to get the top prize, capped at €11,647 irrespective of the VAT receipt’s amount. This was one by seven players

Birkirkara’s treble winner managed two wins in February alone, totally just over €1,500, and previously a €500 win in January.

The luckiest double winner, from Nadur, managed to scoop up just over €14,000 in March alone, with one receipt winning €10,000 and the other over €4,200. Another double-winner got just over €700 in the same draw in March.

Two other double winners, both with takings of under €2,000, got lucky in the month of January alone, making it the luckiest month in which most multiple winners won a prize.

Altogether in the first half of the year, 141 monetary prizes were awarded in the VAT fiscal receipt lottery: their lottery receipts totalled just over €4,000 in value, returning a total of €369,000 in winnings. June returned the highest value of prizes at €58,000.