Updated | PN says Transport Malta RHIBS are still unusable after €1.2 million repairs

Updated at 3:05pm with Transport Malta reply

The Nationalist Party is claiming that RHIBS purchased by Transport Malta earlier this year for its maritime enforcement officers are still unusable even after sending them for repairs that cost around €1,200,000.

The PN had called for an investigation into the unusable RHIBS earlier in July.

The call for tenders was made three times until a supplier was chosen, but Ivan Castillo, the PN's marine transport spokesperson, claimed the boats did not meet standards even after the costly repairs.

Since then, 18 Transport Malta officials have relied on two outdated boats, one of which is damaged. Castillo noted that Transport Mata had disregarded the PN's earlier demand for an internal inquiry.

He suggested that the auditor general, who is conducting an inquiry, check into the tendering procedure and whether or not the boats have ever met requirements.

Castillo stated that enforcement officers should always have the necessary tools to do their jobs efficiently and safely.

Transport Malta denies making payments for RHIBS

Later on Monday, Transport Malta replied to the PN's statement by stating that "no payment was made by the Authority for these RHIBs, neither for the purchase nor for the repairs, contrary to what was alleged."

Transport Malta also stated that the three vessels in question are currently in use and are, "licensed and registered according to national

and international laws contrary to what is alleged." The Authority has also stated that it will continue to acquire "several" other RHIBs, while prioritising the safety of its workers.