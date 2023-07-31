[WATCH] Marsa junction bicycle lane yet to be cleaned from May oil spill

The Marsa junction bicycle lane is yet to be cleaned from an oil spill which happened last May, NGO Rota have said.

The oil spill last May saw some 200 litres of cooking oil spill onto part of the Marsa Junction, forcing the closure of the flyover from Garibaldi Road to Aldo Moro.

However, the cooking oil drained into the underlying bicycle lane, with the oil still present today.

The NGO said Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon had said on the 20 June that the oil spill would be cleaned in four to five weeks’ time, but “six weeks later and a total of 66 days” after the accident, it has yet to be cleaned by the roads agency.

This contrasts with the immediate resurfacing of the arterial road, which was completed in three days.

“One asks, how is it that a major road was re-asphalted in just 2 days and it's taking over two months and multiple false promises to clean up a bicycle lane? What are we waiting for?” the NGO said.

The cooking oil spill saw some 300 metres of asphalt resurfaced on the arterial road. At the time, Falzon said that the bill for the repair works will be footed by the people behind the incident.

He could not confirm the cost of the damages, saying assessments by the infrastructure authority are still ongoing.