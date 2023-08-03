Tourism pick-up could exceed pre-COVID 2019 numbers, hoteliers hope

Hotel performance in the second quarter of 2023 showed signs that Malta’s tourism rates could exceed pre-COVID numbers last reached in 2019.

A record-breaking number of arrivals in the second quarter of 2023 surpassed pre-COVID 2019 figures by almost 59,000, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association announced.

Malta International Airport estimates that tourist arrivals from April to June 2023 have exceeded 840,000 alone.

Guest nights also witnessed a substantial increase, rising by 90,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019. This growth indicated a shift in tourists’ preferences towards hotel accommodation over private or non-rental options. In fact, private accommodation is expected to register a slight decrease when compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Tourism spend during this period was projected to reach €663 million, a 9% increase from 2019. The majority of this surge is expected to be related to accommodation expenditure, with an approximate increase of 22%.

Deloitte director Michael Zarb, who presented the MHRA data, expressed optimism about the sector’s future if demand remains strong for the rest of the year. “Unless demand weakens during the rest of the year, we appear on track to reach or even exceed 2019.”

Despite the positive result, MHRA Tony Zahra warned that such numbers shall not be taken for granted, speaking of increased costs related to sustainability demands.

“Given the size of our country, we must now concentrate on things better, not bigger,” Zahra insisted.

Zahra spoke of a better tourism product and a better hospitality service combined with better infrastructure. “We must have better infrastructure, including roads, energy, and wastewater management. Better governance, better education and access to culture. Better environment and cleaner surroundings.”