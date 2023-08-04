GWU issues directives to Air Malta workers

The General Workers’ Union has issued directives to Air Malta employees after the company failed to reply to a union request to discuss a new collective agreement.

In a letter sent to Curmi, the General Workers’ Union (GWU) said it has instructed its members not to communicate via internet, mobile, landline and after office hours.

GWU head Josef Bugeja confirmed the union reached out to the airline, but it has so far not come back with a reply.

The union also instructed its members not to communicate with a number of management members.

“Members are also directed not to carry out work away from their working station (including duty travel) and not to carry out work which is not paid or covered by overtime rates,” the letter reads. The directives will remain in force until further notice.

The directives come during a turbulent week for the national airline, after it was revealed the chairman is being paid a €250,000 annual salary.

A Freedom of Information request by The Shift revealed that Curmi was being paid €21,500 a month for his three-year role as chairman of the national airline.

Yet Finance Minister Clyde Caruana did not list the salary when submitting to the House all the salaries of the appointees under his purview: instead, he stated in the document tabled in the House that there was no remuneration for Curmi.

The minister on Thursday evening, wrote to the Speaker to tell him that part from his monthly €21,500, Curmi also takes home an additional €10,000 annually as a director’s fee.

Clyde Caruana made the clarification in a letter to the Speaker of the House, the Standards Commissioner for Public Life and the media.

David Curmi: Aware of disputes, but no comment on salary reports

Speaking to MaltaToday, Curmi said he is aware of a dispute with the GWU, but not yet aware of any action taken since.

Questioned on reports over his salary, Curmi did not comment.