Heritage Malta plans to open Villa Portelli and its gardens to public after restoration

Renovation works are well underway in Villa Portelli in Kalkara, a historic 18th-century building that is set to open to the public after restorations are concluded. The restoration project is said to amount to €3 million.

The villa's garden, which is spread over four acres will also be open to the public as an open space, which will also serve as a space for families to take part in educational activities.

Apart from the building's restoration, Heritage Malta, which is working on the renovations, is also working to offer a digital experience to visitors in order to learn more about a number of themes related to Malta's cultural heritage, as well as to offer a glimpse into the historic heritage that lies under the country's seas.

During a visit to the site, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Cabinet's decision to transfer Villa Portelli to Heritage Malta is bearing fruit, as this site will be cherished and visited by families who will enjoy an educational experience. "This restoration project is part of a number of changes on the community level that we need to keep making," Abela said.

Following the closing of the British military post, the mansion was acquired by the Maltese government in 1979. Since 1961, it had served as the Admiral's official residence.

Heritage Malta, is also planning to open the villa to the public in order to participate in an event where they can watch as traditional boats are restored.

Accompanying the Prime Minister was the minister for national heritage, Owen Bonnici and Kalkara mayor, Wayne Aquilina.