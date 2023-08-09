Police force has 40 new constables

The police force has engaged 40 new constables after successfully finishing a seven-month recruitment course at the Academy for Disciplined Forces.

The constables had their passing out parade at the Ta’ Kandja academy on Tuesday in the presence of relatives and the force’s highest officials.

During the recruitment course, prospective constables undergo physical training and are taught 63 subjects subjects, raning from ethics, diversity, the laws of Malta, rules and procedures and how to conduct investigations. The course is accredited at MQ4 level.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri urged the new constables to always act with integrity, have a sense of justice and behave with dignity towards people who require their help.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said police work was not any other ordinary job. “It is a career that the police force is committed to continue developing into a profession in partnership with other entities,” he added.

Gafà urged the recruits to maintain the principles of discipline and responsibility, and to honour the values of the police corps, particularly those of accountability, justice, honesty, integrity, respect towards colleagues and to be of service to the people.

Police constable Luca Mifsud was recognised with the PC Mark Farrugia Award as the recruit who most distinguished himself.

The passing out parade and investiture ceremony was attended by the commander of the academy, Karen Galea, the academy’s chairperson Raymond Mangion and director of studies Capt. Reuben Lanfranco.