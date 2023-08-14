Etna volcanic ash cloud forces closure of Catania airport

A volcanic ash plume from Mount Etna has forced the closure of Catania airport in Sicily as Europe’s largest active volcano reawakened on Monday.

Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology reported lava flows from the southeast crater, 2,900m above sea level. Ash has rained down on the Rifugio Sapienza, a popular stopover for tourists visiting Mount Etna.

Catania airport authorities shut down all air activity until at least 1:00pm on Monday because of the ash. Volcanic ash is very fine and could be dangerous for aircraft if sucked into jet engines.

Air Malta’s 6:00am flight to Catania from Malta was delayed as a result of the Sicilian airport’s closure.