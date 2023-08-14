menu

Etna volcanic ash cloud forces closure of Catania airport

Etna reawakens as ash cloud coats Rifugia Sapienza and forces Catania airport closure

kurt_sansone
14 August 2023, 8:38am
by Kurt Sansone
1 min read
Still photo taken from a webcam showing the ash cloud from Etna’s southeast crater
Still photo taken from a webcam showing the ash cloud from Etna’s southeast crater

A volcanic ash plume from Mount Etna has forced the closure of Catania airport in Sicily as Europe’s largest active volcano reawakened on Monday.

Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology reported lava flows from the southeast crater, 2,900m above sea level. Ash has rained down on the Rifugio Sapienza, a popular stopover for tourists visiting Mount Etna.

Catania airport authorities shut down all air activity until at least 1:00pm on Monday because of the ash. Volcanic ash is very fine and could be dangerous for aircraft if sucked into jet engines.

Air Malta’s 6:00am flight to Catania from Malta was delayed as a result of the Sicilian airport’s closure.

Kurt Sansone is Executive Editor of MaltaToday. He was formerly deputy editor of MaltaTod...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.