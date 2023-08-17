menu

Public invited to testify in Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry

The public may submit their application by not later than August 31 and the public inquiry board will vet all applications

17 August 2023, 10:49am
by Matthew Farrugia
Jean Paul Sofia's death is the subject of a public inquiry (Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
The public is being invited to testify under oath in the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

To testify, one must express their interest via email to [email protected] and state their name and surname, address, identity card number and the object of proof to be presented to the inquiry.

The public inquiry board will then determine the relevance and admissibility of the proposed witnesses, and the board’s decision will not be subject to reconsideration or appeal.

One may submit their interest by not later than August 31 2023.

