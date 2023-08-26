Over 1,000 say no to assault on Rabat’s Gheriexem valley

It was once a sight for sore eyes: the Għeriexem valley straddling the historic town of Rabat and the hilltop settlement of Mtarfa, and once the endpoint for the island’s railway system. Now it is only a sore sight, in the clutches of unprecedented construction projects and private land-clearing that has shocked neighbours.

Private owner Alex Polidano, represented in his development by architect Robert Musumeci, wants a permit to build a farmhouse over one floor “since existing rooms collapsed during works.”

But residents are kicking back against the claim, saying it is untrue that the existing rooms had collapsed during construction works.

“A more accurate description of the site would be that of debris and deconstructed rubble walls, with a single water reservoir... this contradicts the accuracy and reliability of the information provided in this application and therefore, calls into question the validity of said application,” one resident said.

The Rabat council accused the owners of allowing a previous building to deteriorate through dereliction, despite being instructed in two older permits from 1996 and 2002 to rehabilitate the rooms. This instruction was also the subject of an enforcement order from the Planning Authority in 2008, which pointed out that the rooms had been allowed to collapse instead of being restored.

The area is the site of a natural spring that provides water supply all year round to the valley, passing under Triq l-Għeriexem into a reservoir used by farmers in the adjacent fields. The reservoir is believed to predate the Knights’ era, possibly well before 1500, making it part of Malta’s cultural heritage.

Residents say Polidano’s valley farmhouse is in breach of a host of policies: it falls outside the development zones, the area is of high landscape value area, whose natural qualities force the preservation of the unique landscape and environmental value of Għeriexem value; it is a site close to existing heritage landmarks in Rabat; and crucially the development is not aligned with the SPED (Strategic Planning and Environmental Document) objective to safeguard biodiversity and cultural heritage.

The environmental lawyer Claire Bonello, an objector, argues that it is unclear if the request for permit is a renewal of a 2008 permit, reserving the right to make further representations on this permit.

The Rabat local council, an objector alongside the Mtarfa council, presented a petition against the development signed by well over 730 residents.

The local council said Wied Għeriexem is the only green pocket left in the area. “It has to be saved from construction,” the council said, dubbing the farmhouse proposal “unacceptable.”

“Wied Għeriexem is a natural storm water soakaway, dominated by pockets of agricultural land. Rabat residents are proud of this surrounding greenery, as the site is a relaxing area for adults, children and senior citizens... central government has just invested millions of euros to create a promenade for the general public to appreciate this area of high landscape value.”

The council added that historical artefacts found during the construction of the Belvedere may be also spread onto this part of the valley outside the walls of Mdina where the farmhouse is being proposed.

“These two small rooms had been left to deteriorate on purpose and subsequently collapsed. The granting of a new development permit by the PA will create a precedent, and by time the entire valley will be lost forever in the midst of a concrete jungle.”

Moviment Graffitti, also objectors to the proposal, said the permit originally issued in 2008 should not be renewed, but assessed from scratch then categorically refused since it clearly breaches both local plan policies and SPED objectives.

1,000 objections

“Enough is enough. Stop the madness. Qażżistuna.” The over 1,000 objections filed against the Wied Għeriexem mayhem continue to bear witness to the national fatigue over construction, and the largesse of a planning system for permits to controversial developments in the countryside.

“Let’s not ruin the last few spaces Malta has left to breathe in... from two rooms to a farmhouse, to a guesthouse, possibly a hotel. Is this the way forward?” asks one objector, who rightly points out the contradiction of the Labour administration’s urban greening efforts. “All efforts in greening Malta are futile if such an application gets approved.”

Locals pointed out the threat that such a development could pose in the future, paving the way for future developments in an area of ecological importance for the locality. “Following the investment made to significantly improve accessibility and walks along the promenade, approving a development in the middle of such a valley would be counterproductive and an eyesore for locals and tourists enjoying the valley and the view it presents.”

The sentiment is echoed in the hundreds of paragraphs submitted in objection at the project. “The granting of a new development permit will create a precedent, and by time the entire valley will be lost forever. Two abandoned and collapsed rooms cannot suddenly turn into a farmhouse for the benefit of the few, and the loss of the many.”

The objectors said that not only would Rabat and Mtarfa residents lose a place for tranquil walks, but it would severely deteriorate the flora and fauna of the area, polluting some of the most precious watercourses of the island, creating other irreversible damage. “Such a development will ruin the Mdina appeal for tourists from the Rabat Belvedere and Mtarfa bypass viewpoints.”