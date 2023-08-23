Marsa pilots neighbourhood watch collaboration with district police

The Marsa local council will pilot a neighbourhood watch along with district police, the ministry for home affairs has announced.

Long the site of bad neighbourliness, the port town will seek a new route to maintain order in the community with the collaboration of residents and police.

The neighbourhood watch will be composed of a local coordinator representing the community, and hosting monthly meetings with police. The watch will use social media platforms for residents to report complaints and crimes.

The watch was announced by home affairs minister Byron Camilleri together with Marsa mayor Josef Azzopardi, and Commissioner of Police Angelo Gafà.

“Safety in Marsa and other communities is a priority for us,” Camilleri said. “This neighbourhood watch is another important step in these collaborations with the community.”

Camilleri added that the neighbourhood watch project will be piloted in other localities around Malta.