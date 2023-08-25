ERA green lights Environmental Impact Assessments on second interconnector project

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) Board approved the Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) for the second Malta-Italy electricity interconnector project.

This plan calls for trenching, laying, cable jointing and installation work between the Enemalta Magħtab Terminal Station and the near shore approach, the creation of underground joint bays, a transition from onshore to offshore without digging a trench, and the laying and protection of the submarine cable up to the median line between Magħtab, Naxxar Malta, and Ragusa, Sicily.

The ERA Board stated that this project is of national importance and will not have a substantial environmental impact if it is carried out in accordance with the criteria and plans that were submitted.

The EIA also takes into account all the mitigation strategies that will need to be used to lessen any negative environmental effects, which are in any event anticipated to have a minimal overall effect on the region.

The ERA Board also reviewed the Final Assessment of the EIA that the Authority requested in relation to the Planning Authority development application (PA 03927/19 - EA 00009/20) for the proposed alterations and construction of a water polo and swimming pool, deck area, changing rooms, restrooms, showers, committee meeting room, and ancillary facilities on the site of the current St Julian's waterpolo facilities.

The ERA Board determined that the applicants must further lessen the project's visual impact and reduce intrusion on the seabed regions supporting the Posidonia meadows before the Authority's review can move forward. This was done after evaluating the proposal and taking the consultants' evaluation into account.