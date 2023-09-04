Census: more dwellings, more ACs, less wells…

55,572 dwellings built after 2016

55,572 dwellings were built after 2016. These account for 26% of all permanently occupied dwellings in Malta. The largest number of houses built after 2016 is found in St Paul’s Bay (6,192), Sliema (3,433), Msida (3,135) and Gzira (2,464). Post-2016 houses now account for 50% of all occupied dwellings in Msida and 47% of all houses in Gzira, two localities which have been completely transformed in the past decade.

A third of properties are inhabited by one person

The number of households inhabited by a single individual has doubled from 34,637 in 2011 to 70,123 in 2021. These households now account for a third of the total number of occupied dwellings. Approximately the same percentage was comprised of two-member households, while another third consisted of households with either three or four members.

48,871 vacant or seasonal properties are in a good state

60% of secondary, seasonally used, or vacant dwellings are in a good state of repair while a further 15% only need minor repairs. The Census found a total of 81,613 properties which are not used all year round up from 71,080 in 2011.

Although the number of vacant or seasonal properties has increased in absolute terms these properties now account for 27.5% of all dwellings down from 32% in 2011.

But in an indication that this category includes a number of newly built properties the overall percentage of unoccupied properties which are in a good state of repair has increased from 50% in 2011 to 60% in 2021.

The largest number of vacant properties which are in a good state is found in St Paul’s Bay (6,473), Sliema (2,687), Marsaskala (2,321) and Żebbuġ, Gozo (2,505), localities also known as popular summer resorts.

But a considerable number of vacant properties in a good state, is also found in localities like Msida (1,687), Mosta (1,551), Birkirkara (1,382) Swieqi (1,350) and Naxxar (1,254).

Six-fold increase in solar panels but localities with most new development have lower take-up

The number of solar panels has increased six-fold from just 3,045 or 2% of all occupied dwellings in 2011 to 26,712 (12%). The proportion of dwellings with a PV installation increases to 22% in Gozo. But the Census suggests that localities characterised by low rise terraced houses are more likely to have access to solar energy than localities characterised by apartment blocks built in more recent years.

The locality of Gharb has the highest proportion of dwellings with a roof top solar panel (31%). In Malta the highest rate is found in Dingli (25%), Safi (23%), Mdina (23%), Attard (22%) and Iklin (22%). In contrast only 3% of dwellings in Gżira, Valletta, St Paul’s Bay and Msida have solar panels. Except for Valletta which mostly consists of old historical buildings the localities with the lowest proportion of dwellings with a solar panel are also the ones which have seen most new development in the past decade. In Gozo the lowest rate of solar panels is found in Żebbuġ (8.3%) which is also the locality which has seen more recent development when compared to other Gozitan villages. The Census seems to vindicate claims by environmentalists that pencil developments are discouraging neighbouring properties from investing in this technology.

Houses with air-conditioning shoot up from 52% to 84%

In an indication that global warming is taking its toll the percentage of occupied dwellings which have an air-conditioner has shot up from 52% to 84%. The highest percentage of households with an air conditioner is found in more affluent localities like Swieqi (91%), Attard (90%), Iklin (90%) and Naxxar (88%) while the lowest is found in Mdina (57%), Isla (75%) and Valletta (74%).

Three-fourths of dwellings do not have a well

The percentage of dwellings which have a well decreased drastically from 35.9% in 2011 to just 25.6% in 2022. This suggests that many of the dwellings approved since 2011 do not have wells. Prior to 2012, an article in the police code dating back to 1818 specified that that all buildings should have a cistern which is kept good condition. But this law was widely ignored despite Malta’s water scarcity problems.

Regulations on the minimum energy performance of buildings specify that any new building should incorporate in its design a reservoir of adequate size for the storage and re-use of rainwater run-off. In the case of apartment blocks, the well has to be used by at least one of the flats.

The Census shows that wells are most used in the Western district which includes rural areas like Rabat. In this region 39% of dwellings have a well; on the other hand in the highly urbanised Northern Harbour district only 16.8% had a well. In Gżira, only 6% of dwellings have a well.