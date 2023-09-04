Rain, thunder, ice and wind: Storm Daniel to hit Malta on Tuesday

Isolated showers, thunder, strong wind, and possibly hail are expected on Tuesday 5 September, as storm Daniel is set to sweep across Malta, the Met Office said.

The change in weather is expected on Tuesday afternoon, as grey skies and isolated showers are being anticipated. Additionally, “thundery and gusty showers are expected overnight, possibly with hail at times,” the Met Office stated.

This weather is expected to last until Thursday, with winds reaching force 6 from a North by Northeast direction on both Wednesday and Thursday.

This change in weather is the result of a low-pressure system which is presently over Greece, as the system will “intensify and move over the southern Ionian Sea, eventually reaching the Maltese Islands by Tuesday evening and persisting until Saturday, 9th September.”

The Met Office further stated that it is set to issue weather warnings for thundery activity, moderate to heavy rainfall, and strong winds.