Benefits racket is "a new low" for Abela government, PN states

Issuing false documents to people who will personally benefit from fraud in order to buy votes is a new low for Robert Abela's government, the Nationalist Party said.

In a statement on Thursday, the PN said that the social benefit racket shows that government has reached new levels of institutionalised corruption and a lack of morality.

The statement, signed by Opposition Spokesperson for Inclusion, Graziella Galea further highlighted that the funds involved in the racket only served to benefit the Labour Party. Galea also noted that the funds were stolen from taxpayers and were meant to benefit pensioners and people with disabilities.

"Robert Abela should shoulder political responsibility for the stolen benefits, which was intentionally orchestrated by a network of people within Labour," the PN stated.

The PN concluded by saying that Malta is in the midst of a social crisis, and this is why the PN is working to "clean the country up" from this leadership, so that all Maltese people could have a better life in Malta.