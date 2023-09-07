August seat load factor reaches all-time high, MIA states

In August, 878,462 passengers travelled through Malta International Airport (MIA), registering a 6.7% increase in passenger traffic when compared to August 2019,

Figures published by MIA also indicate that the seat load factor stood at an all-time high of 91.4%. This, the MIA noted is a reflection of the extremely high demand for travel.

With 244,322 passenger movements, Italy maintained its lead over the competition for yet another month. The United Kingdom, which continued to perform below 2019 levels, came in second.

Germany and France switched places when compared to July, with the former market dropping back to third. There were only 2,709 fewer passenger journeys between Germany and France than there were between the two countries.

Spain finished fifth in August for the third month in a row.