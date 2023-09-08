Netta Barzilai greeted with cries of 'Free Palestine' during EuroPride opening

Controversial Israeli singer, Netta Barzilai, the main act of the EuroPride opening event, was greeted on stage with cries of "free Palestine" and a number of Palestinian flags on Thursday evening.

In the weeks leading up to the EuroPride opening, the announcement of Barzliai's presence sparked debate, with numerous activists stating that her support for Israeli "apartheid" rendered her unfit for the occasion.

The musician has a long history of appearing at Pride celebrations all across the world, according to the organisers, who refused the activists' demands.

In an effort to stop Barzliai from "pinkwashing" Israel's apartheid, a number of NGOs as well as former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca joined demands for EuroPride organisers to revoke her invitation to perform.

Prior to Barzliai's scheduled appearance on stage on Thursday, audience members hauled out Palestine flags of various sizes, a banner that said "Free Palestine," and began screaming "free Palestine" and "Queer pride not apartheid."

This reportedly lead to a delay in Barzliai's performance, as police and security stood between the activists and the stage.

In a Facebook post, Moviment Graffitti stated that Netta Barzilai often takes part in events sponsored by the Israeli government outside of Israel, including events that commemorate the expulsion of Palestinians from their country, and far-right events.

"According to her, the bad reputation of the Israeli state on the international scene is simply a question of “bad PR” and not because of its politics of terror," the NGO said.

According to Moviment Graffitti, Palestinian civil society wants the world to exert pressure on the Apartheid state of Israel through boycotts and sanctions against all those who are somehow complicit in its deeds, much like how the apartheid regime in South Africa was overthrown in the 1990s following international boycotts and sanctions.