No report of Maltese nationals injured in Marrakesh

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said that all the Maltese Nationals it made contact with in Marrakesh are safe and uninjured.

The Ministry confirmed that it was contacted by 10 Maltese nationals who are in Marrakesh or near the said region in the Kingdom of Morocco. None of them have reported suffering any injury.

On Friday, Morocco suffered a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake around the Atlas Mountains, about 50 miles from the city of Marrakesh.

The death toll has risen to 820, with 672 people injured, Morocco’s state television Al Aoula said.

There are 205 people in critical condition, Al Aoula added.

The Foreign Ministry said that it is aware that some of them are set to return on Sunday and others are making arrangements to return on Monday.

The Ministry said that the Maltese compatriots are being assisted by the Honorary Consul of Malta in Marrakesh.

Anyone in need of help should contact 00212662795525 or 00212661944302.

The Ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the Earthquakes that hit Morocco.