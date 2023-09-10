Exploring the vibrant world of Gayyaġni

This six-episode video series aims to delve into the alternative queer scene in Malta, shedding light on atypical performance and party culture, queer migrants, the work of LGBTIQ+ pioneers, Gozitan queer culture, sexual liberation, and the journey of transgender individuals. Gayyaġni seeks to create awareness, educate, and celebrate the diversity within the vibrant queer community of Malta.

The episodes will start airing on MaltaToday and its social media platforms from Monday 11 September.

Episode 1: Exploring the alternative queer scene

The series commences by delving into the eccentricity of Malta's LGBTIQ+ community, examining the thriving alternative performance and party scene. From meeting party promoters and awe-inspiring drag artists, to discussing topics like drug usage, techno, and BDSM, Gayyaġni aims to showcase this unique crowd in a positive and destigmatizing tone.

One of the first people we meet on this journey is Kris Micallef, a photographer by profession who turned the queer party scene on its head with Lollipop – Malta’s favourite queer night out. Lollipop was created with the aim of blasting top tunes loved by the community while celebrating queer aesthetics.

Lollipop started as a one-off party seven years ago but has now gained space in popular local festivals such as Earth Garden and is expanding globally after performing at Sziget Festival this year in Budapest.

There are also plenty of up-and-coming parties in the queer scene. One of these is Peach, Malta’s first queer party created ‘by girls, for girls’. Peach took off instantly when it was launched by a group of seven women late last year. We sat down with Amy Micallef Decesare and Harley Mallia to learn more about the importance of creating safe spaces in the queer community.

For people who prefer a night out at a bar while enjoying some queer art, Saturgay has you covered. Saturgay is a queer performance show focusing on drag and queer musicians. We interviewed Gabe Chetcuti (also known as Klonn) and Krissie Sammut, two of the minds behind the event, as they take us through the creation of Saturgay and how they work to keep this space safe and accessible to the community.

Episode 2: Giving voice to queer migrants

Gayyaġni takes a powerful step forward by giving space to queer migrants who have found solace and acceptance within Malta's queer-friendly community. This segment addresses the challenges faced by migrants who have endured persecution due to their sexuality or gender identity in their country of origin and try to find a safer place in Malta.

Chakib and Dali are two queer migrants from Tunisia that advocate for LGBTIQ+ rights within the migrant community. Dancers and artists by profession, the duo spoke to us about the realities faced by queer migrants seeking asylum in Malta’s detention centres.

But Ola and Irene, a couple from Poland, are experiencing their own happily-ever-after in Malta. Poland has a strong anti-gender movement, with civil liberties becoming more restrictive. They spoke to us about what it’s like to be a queer person in Poland, from threats of corrective rapes to second-guessing whether it’s safe to hold each other’s hands in public.

Episode 3: Paying tribute to LGBTIQ+ veterans

Acknowledging the significant contributions of LGBTIQ+ veterans, this segment of Gayyaġni focuses on the work of MGRM (Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement) and LGBTIQ+ Gozo. By exploring their advocacy journey and the impact they have made on LGBTIQ+ legislation in Malta, the series pays homage to the pioneers who paved the way for the younger generation to express their queerness openly.

We cannot talk about Malta’s fight for civil liberties without meeting with Gabi Calleja. It was under her leadership as coordinator of MGRM that the lobby group secured legal changes that propelled Malta to the top of the ILGA Rainbow Index. We met with Gabi as she took us through the evolution of MGRM while giving us her hot take on the rising anti-gender movement happening around the world.

MGRM remains a force to be reckoned with today. We spoke with Senior Programme Officer Alex Caruana to hear about what the group is up to nowadays. Alex started off as an activist with Moviment Graffitti, but after coming out as trans eight years ago, LGBTIQ+ rights took on a newfound importance to him.

Our last stop was with MP Randolph Debattista and MEP Cyrus Engerer, two former activists who took their fight for civil liberties into politics. They spoke to us about personal experiences of hate speech and other challenges they face when navigating the political landscape as queer politicians.

Episode 4: Navigating sexual liberation

The exploration of sexual liberation within the queer community forms an essential part of Gayyaġni. Delving into this controversial movement, the series seeks to highlight the trials and tribulations faced by queer individuals in embracing their sexuality. By presenting these stories without objectification, Gayyaġni aims to foster understanding and acceptance.

We first looked at fetish and kink by meeting up with Claudia Avellino, one of the organisers behind Harshmellow, a local fetish/BDSM party. Claudia showed us the ropes when it comes to navigating the naughtier side of sex, and that while being kinky is fun, informed consent and safety is key. Through Harshmellow, Claudia is trying to create a safe space for like-minded people to have a drink and dance, but also to educate the community on safe practices while getting freaky in the sheets.

We also explored chemsex, the practice of using drugs to increase sexual pleasure. Nick Ebejer spoke to us on how they navigate chemsex and play parties within the queer community and the importance of practicing safely, especially by setting boundaries when sober and using contraception and safe words.

Finally, we met with Undine LaVerve, the Sin-Sational Siren of the Mediterranean. Undine is Malta’s leading burlesque performer – she first started organising monthly burlesque shows in 2015 and is now producing MalTease and has opened BAM, the Burlesque Academy of Malta. We managed to meet her for a quick chat just before she hit the stage for a burlesque show to speak on bodily empowerment and liberation that burlesque can bring.

Episode 5: Unveiling the Gozitan queer culture

While often overlooked, the Gozitan queer culture boasts a vibrant and important scene. Gayyaġni aims to pull this covert community out of the shadows and shed light on their contributions. To do this, we met with three members of LGBTI+ Gozo.

We first met Catherine Camilleri at the offices of LGBTI+ Gozo in Rabat. Catherine grew up in New York but moved to Gozo right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, she feels like she’s found a new family in Gozo and still seeks to empower other queer people who don’t feel able to live their authentic selves.

Later, we met with Eman Borg to hear more about how Gozo has been changing over the years, and how people need to “wake up and smell the coffee” and understand that the Gozo demographic will continue to change.

Our last stop was at Wied tal-Lunzjata to meet Antonella. She talked us through her childhood in Gozo and what it was like to explore her sexuality against a conservative backdrop.

Episode 6: Transgender journeys

In the final episode of Gayyaġni, the focus shifts to the transgender and non-binary community. This segment explores the complexities of gender and gender expression, highlighting the challenges, prejudice, and beauty found within the journey of transgender individuals.

We first met with Romeo ‘Roxman’ Gatt, the co-founder of Rosa Kwir. Rosa Kwir is a queer archive project that aims to allow queer people to document their own lives according to their own narrative. Roxman spoke to us about exploring his gender identity and the importance of queer people telling their stories.

We also met with Noah Fabri, a musical performer and founder of the pop-up library Geġwiġija. He spoke to us about the colonial aspects of gender and how he feels more aligned with the Maltese idea of a ‘mararaġel’ than most other gender expressions.

Our last guest was Neville, or Venus, a Gozitan drag queen. We spoke about femininity and what it means to be a woman – and how subjective the experience of womanhood can be.

Celebrating the resilience, diversity, and contributions of various individuals and communities within the queer community, Gayyaġni aims to create awareness, educate, and foster acceptance.