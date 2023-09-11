Y-plate cars illegally parked in hidden, unusual spaces

A number of Y-plate drivers have found creative ways to circumvent recent attempts to clamp down on illegally parked vehicles, MaltaToday has learned.

Last July, the Transport Ministry toughened the rules regulating the cab-hailing industry following several controversies. Among the changes, Y-plate owners are now required to annually present the site plan of the garage where they are obliged to park their vehicles when not in use.

The site plan, confirmed by an architect, will have to clearly show the spaces for cars being used exclusively by the operator.

But an investigation by MaltaToday has revealed that scores of operators are illegally parking their vehicles overnight in a variety of public locations across Malta. Others are also parking their cars in fields and supermarket parking spaces, a practice that does not conform to the law.

In St Paul’s Bay, near the Qawra Primary school, three dirt parking lots surrounding a field have attracted a number of Y-plate vehicles that were observed parked overnight next to resident’s cars. The area, according to a person who spoke to this newspaper is a known hotspot for cab owners to park their vehicles overnight.

Other Y-plate vehicles in the area were observed parked behind structures in order to appear hidden from surrounding streets.

Meanwhile, down south in Marsaxlokk, one cab driver told MaltaToday that Y-plate vehicles could be found parked overnight in a public parking lot next to Marsaxlokk FC’s football ground. Here, Y-plate vehicles were found in the innermost parts of the parking lot, far away from the entrance.

In San Ġwann, a number of parking spaces in an underground parking lot of a supermarket were also occupied by Y-plate vehicles. In fact, MaltaToday has learned that in a number of supermarket and department store parking lots, Y-plate vehicles have been observed to be left parked overnight and collected in the morning.

In Żabbar and Marsaskala, a number of these vehicles could be found parked in certain streets away from main roads. In these areas, Y-plate vehicles can easily be found in more remote roads which are nearly impossible to find unless one is already familiar with the area.

Additionally, in Żabbar an empty plot which has been marked with ‘Private' signs is also being used to park Y-plate vehicles overnight, even though it is situated next to a main road frequented by numerous law enforcement officials.

When contacted by MaltaToday, Transport Malta did not reply to questions regarding the legality of parking such vehicles in these unusual off-street parking zones.

However, when a journalist called the authority’s offices posing as an interested prospective Y-plate owner, they were informed that the parking space or garage listed in the application must be owned by the applicant or covered by a lease agreement in the applicant’s name.

The operator made it clear that parking in a field or a supermarket parking lot is illegal unless the area or parking space is owned by them or leased to them.

Over the past few months in a bid to crack down on indiscipline on the streets, the authorities have embarked on several enforcement sprees. It remains unclear how many Y-plate car owners have been sanctioned for illegal parking of their vehicles when not in use.

If MaltaToday’s investigation is anything to go by, the abuse appears to be widespread with scores of owners ignoring the law.