Activists stick posters on Attorney General's door to protest prolonged delay in addressing El Hiblu case

Moviment Graffitti activists stuck posters on the Attorney General’s office door to protest her prolonged delay in addressing the El Hiblu case.

“This ongoing delay in the pursuit of justice not only undermines the principles upon which our legal system is built but also perpetuates a grave injustice for the young individuals involved,” the NGO said.

Amara, Kader, and Abdalla arrived in Malta more than four years ago. Acting as mediators and translators on the El Hiblu, they helped to prevent the unlawful pushback of over 100 people to Libya and to diffuse a tense situation at sea. They were only 15, 16, and 19 years old, respectively.

“The Attorney General's office has turned a deaf ear to these pleas for action. Despite numerous letters and petitions from concerned citizens, organizations, and experts in the field, there has been no response. This lack of communication and transparency is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the commitment of the Attorney General's office to the principles of justice and due process,” Moviment Graffitti said.

They insisted the prolonged delay in addressing the El Hiblu case not only deepens the accused’s suffering but also erodes public trust in the justice system.

“It sends a message that some individuals are exempt from the swift and fair treatment that our legal system should provide to all. Any case, whether it involves Maltese or foreign nationals, needs to be just and fair, rather than utilized as a form of retribution, political signalling and deterrence. This case exposes the institutionalised racism that plagues our criminal justice system, which is strong with the weak and weak with the strong,” they insisted.

In view of this, Moviment Graffitti is calling upon the Attorney General to take the necessary steps to expedite the resolution of the El Hiblu case.

“Moviment Graffitti believes that justice delayed is indeed justice denied, and it is time to right this wrong. We call again on the Attorney General to end the uncertainty that these three young men face. It is high time to drop the charges. Free the El Hiblu 3!,” the NGO said.