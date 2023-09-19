Cabinet approves new rule suspending construction work until planning appeal process ends

Cabinet has decided on new rules that prevent construction works from starting pending the outcome of a planning appeal, the Prime Minister announced.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Robert Abela said the measure will “suspend the commencement of construction works until the appeal process would be exhausted”.

He provided no further details but said a consultation process will be held and encouraged people to participate.

Cabinet approves a fairer system for planning appeals. Measure will suspend the commencement of construction works until the appeal process would be exhausted. The public is encouraged to have their say in the upcoming consultation process. - RA — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) September 19, 2023

The decision comes more than four months after the Prime Minister had floated the idea during the Workers’ Day mass meeting.

Environmental activists have long called for such a measure to be introduced. There have been cases of planning permits being overturned on appeal but works would have already commenced on the site.

The most recent case involved an eight-storey hotel part of a mixed-use development in Mellieħa with the developer having to pull down two storeys after the court partially revoked the permit that had been issued. Works on the project had commenced before the appeals process was over, something that is allowed with existing rules.