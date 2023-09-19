Y-plate parking abuse: Lobby group concerned over ‘reckless behaviour’ of some operators

Illegal on-street parking of Y-plate vehicles is a “major concern” for the sector’s lobby group that is urging for better enforcement of the rules.

The Light Passengers Operators Association expressed serious concerns on the “reckless behaviour” of certain operators who are disregarding the law.

The association was reacting to a series of stories that appeared in MaltaToday that highlighted the widespread abuse of Y-plate vehicles being parked on the street and in public areas.

Last Sunday, the newspaper revealed several instances across Malta were abuse reported by residents went unactioned by the authorities.

LPOA said the situation was reflecting negatively on law-abiding cab operators who invested into adequate garage spaces to ensure compliance with the law.

It is a legal obligation on every operator to ensure that every Y-plate vehicle is housed in a certified garage space when not in use, the association emphasised.

“Current efforts by the regulator aim to tackle a number of issues, but we call for systematic enforcement in the streets in order to safeguard safety, standards as well as uphold the integrity of the industry,” LPOA said.

The lobby group said it remained available to the regulator, all authorities and stakeholders to tackle issues of concern that are “frustrating not only citizens but also law-abiding operators”.

LPOA wants the immediate needs of the sector to be addressed to ensure that its members and commuters benefit from an improved and more reliable service.