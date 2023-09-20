ADPD welcomes Gozo Regional Development Strategy and urges swift action

ADPD expressed its support for the newly published Gozo Regional Development Strategy, hailing it as a significant step towards addressing long-standing concerns about the region's development.

The party's Chairperson and candidate for the European Parliament, Sandra Gauci, emphasised the need for immediate action to back up the strategy's proposals.

"From our first observations of the strategy, it seems that the document confirms what we have been emphasising all along: the need for reform of the local plans, in this case, that of Gozo. The rationalization exercise of 2006 needs to be reversed, and without much delay, a moratorium should be introduced on large residential building projects," Gauci said on Wednesday.

One of the key points highlighted by Gauci was the concerning statistic that 45% of residential property in Gozo is empty or rarely used.

"The fact that so far it seems that no action has been taken shows without a doubt that regulatory authorities are not effective. Pedestrianisation of village cores should be prioritised, reclaiming streets for people," she added.

Gauci stressed that failing to implement these measures promptly could lead to the strategy's proposals remaining on paper.

She spoke of the necessity of serious investment in clean transport, particularly pedelecs, to create safer roads aligned with people's needs.

The Green Party's Secretary General and European Parliament candidate, Ralph Cassar, voiced his hope that Minister Clint Camilleri would demonstrate the political will to advance Gozo's ecological transformation.

He highlighted the challenges of incorporating technology into agriculture for better water resource management and sustainable farming practices.

"For an effective and modern transformation of the Gozitan economy, digitization is essential, as well as an effective circular economy, efficiency in energy use, and zero-carbon renewable energy. Gozo should be the first region in Malta to generate all its electricity from renewable energy sources by the year 2030. This will mean that Gozo will reach its targets far before Malta, but also that specialized green jobs are created on the island," Cassar stated.

The Green Party applauded the government's shift toward sensible planning but called for more detailed plans and clear targets to be established.

"Talk is not enough; we sincerely hope that the government passes from words to action," Cassar said.