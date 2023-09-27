Back to the benches: State school students return for the 2023/24 scholastic year

Today marks the start of the 2023/24 scholastic year, as 28,757 state school students return to the benches.

7,712 state school educators returned to schools last Monday.

A total of 5,942 kindergarten students will also be returning to school on 2 October, meaning a grant total of 34,699 students will enter the classrooms by next Monday.

Buses will be picking up students along 2,410 different routes, with 925 of those being solely for state school children. A total of 32,833 students ranging from kindergarten to secondary school will make use of the service.

For teachers, September means a return to a new class of students, whom they will be spending most of the next nine months with.

St Monica Grade 6 teacher Quentin Cassar said he looks forward to meeting a new cohort of students every year.

“The fundamental reason why I decided to embark on this career is because I enjoy being around children in general. This is thing I look forward to most every scholastic year as the energy of the children fills me with a lot of positivity,” he said.

Ħaż-Żebbuġ primary teacher Ylenia Formosa, who teaches Year 1 children, said she is excited to get to know her students.

“I believe that when teachers get to know their students well, they build a positive classroom culture, where students feel welcomed, loved, valued and supported,” she said.

Kaylee Moore, a Grade 5 teacher at the Birkirkara primary is happy to return to her usual routine and meet her new students.

“During summer I miss my normal routine and my colleagues even though we still meet a couple of times. I also missed the funny and silly moments in class with my students, there’s never a dull moment,” she said.

For certain educators, students become akin to family, and for Formosa, returning to the classroom means encountering familiar, often smiling, and occasionally tearful faces. “I also miss their laughter and how they manage to brighten up my day”

Looking ahead at the scholastic year, Moore said she looks forward to in turn learn from her students.

“We learn from each other and grow together, it’s a journey,” she said.

Quentin Cassar said one of the most rewarding things for a teacher to see is their student progressing in their academia. “It fills me up with joy to see them moving forward, and I expect and look forward to it every year.”

"A new academic year signifies a fresh beginning, brimming with diverse opportunities and high expectations. My sole desire is for my students to relish their school experience and take pleasure in learning. I firmly believe this is the universal hope of all teachers for their students!" Ylenia Formosa said.