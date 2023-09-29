IĠM will publish media experts proposals unless government tables report in House

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has announced it will publish in its entirety a report of the Committee of Media Experts on proposed changes to media laws unless the government tables it in parliament on Monday.

Parliament returns in session on Monday afternoon after the summer recess.

The IGM said it backs calls by editors, journalists, columnists, researchers and activists to open proposals to reform Maltese media laws to public consultation in the form of a White Paper.

“The Council believes that it is only after the widest consultation exercise that Malta can have the best possible laws to protect journalism and journalists,” the IGM’s Council said in a statement.

The media experts committee, chaired by Judge Michael Mallia was set up in January 2022, following the recommendations of the Public Inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, which Mallia also chaired.

One of the first tasks of the committee was to review and give feedback on legislation proposed by the government to enhance the protection of journalists and strengthen freedom of expression.

The feedback was formally delivered in June last year. Justice Minister Jonathan Attard subsequently published the committee's report and tabled the amended Bills in September. The Bills took on board a substantial part of the committee's feedback but left out the most significant aspects, causing uproar among the journalistic community.

Subsequently, Matthew Xuereb and Kurt Sansone, president and general secretary of the IĠM respectively threatened to quit the committee unless media protection legislation tabled in parliament is withdrawn pending further consultation.

After a meeting with the two journalists, Prime Minister Robert Abela agreed to freeze the legislation tabled in parliament and tasked the committee to hold a public consultation process. The media experts committee organised a day seminar last February to gauge the feedback from stakeholders. A second report focussing on the Bills was delivered to the Prime Minister last July.

There have been calls for the media expert's committee report to be made public, something the Prime Minister and Attard have pledged to do at the first opportunity when parliament reconvenes on Monday.