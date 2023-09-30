Grech, MPs hold consultation meeting with social partners over party’s economic policy

Opposition leader Bernard Grech with MCESD members on Friday.

The Nationalist leader said his party seeks to strengthen its relationship with social partners.

He, together with a number of MPs, delivered a presentation titled ‘An economic vision for a better life in our country’ at the Opposition’s conference room at the parliament building.

Grech voiced his concern over the country’s economic model, saying Malta has become over populated. The PN leader said an over-burdened health and education system, coupled with the power cuts experienced during the summer, were a clear sign of the strain on the country.

He said the PN seeks to continue in its consultation process, saying the reason behind the meeting was to get a better sense of what the country’s economy needs to prosper.

MCESD chairperson David Xuereb said that the council wanted to strengthen its discussions with the Opposition.

The council meeting included representatives of the General Workers Union, UĦM Voice of the Workers, For U.M, CMTU, MHRA, MEA, Chamber of SMEs, Malta Chamber of Commerce, Civil Society Committee and Gozo Regional Committee.

Grech was accompanied by party MPs Robert Cutajar, Claudette Buttigieg, Jerome Caruana Cilia, Alex Borg, Ivan J. Bartolo Mario Demarco and Ivan Castillo.