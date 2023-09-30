ADPD: Residents should have the right to approve developments which will affect them

Development projects that will leave a disproportionate impact on the surrounding residents should require the approval of the same residents, ADPD has said.

“We cannot rely on the authorities to protect our rights as citizens,” ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci said.

The press conference was held against the backdrop of the massive development on the site where the Mistra Village in Xemxija used to be.

“What we are seeing here is a typical example of how the authorities many a time, instead of protecting the interests of society and the common citizen favours those with power and money,” Deputy Chairperson, Carmel Cacopardo said.

“It is yet another case where the interests of the residents are being completely ignored and where the developers are literally being allowed to do as they please with the blessing of the regulatory authorities, which are failing their duties. This case leads to the justified observation that the authorities are failing their duties, because they do not provide any refuge for the resident,” concluded Cacopardo.

Sandra Gauci said that once again ADPD is at the forefront in standing up for the interests of residents who are affected by such projects.

“We insist again that there is a need for a moratorium on large projects, these are simply not needed. Even more so when we know the huge number of empty residences in our country. In fact, this very locality - St Paul’s Bay - has the largest number of unused places in Malta. According to the latest Census, 36.3 per cent of residences in St Paul’s Bay are empty or barely used. Why build more apartments when we already know that most of them will remain vacant?” she said.

“We also insist that no work is carried out on sites about which a planning appeal has been submitted. There is a need for the authorities to really protect the common good and for the residents to be listened to as an important part of the planning process for such massive developments.”