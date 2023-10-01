menu

President's wife Miriam Vella admitted to Mater Dei Hospital

Miriam Vella, spouse of the President of the Republic George Vella, was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital for medical observations which are expected to take place over a period of two days

marianna_calleja
1 October 2023, 1:45pm
by Marianna Calleja
Miriam Vella, wife to President George Vella
On Sunday morning, Miriam Vella, spouse of the President of the Republic George Vella, was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital for medical observations which are expected to take place over a period of two days.

The terse statement from the Office of the President gave no further details of the situation.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
