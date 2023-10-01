President's wife Miriam Vella admitted to Mater Dei Hospital
On Sunday morning, Miriam Vella, spouse of the President of the Republic George Vella, was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital for medical observations which are expected to take place over a period of two days.
The terse statement from the Office of the President gave no further details of the situation.