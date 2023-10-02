PN tells government to withdraw three draft media reform Bills and publish White Paper

The Nationalist Party has called on government to withdraw three draft media reform law from parliament, and instead published a white paper.

It said the Prime Minister and Justice Minister’s decision to withhold a Committee of Media Experts report for two and a half months was testament to government’s attitude towards journalists.

“Government still considers journalists the enemy,” the Nationalist Party said in a statement.

The PN said government is obliged to hold a wide and effective public consultation before enacting any Bill into law.

The press experts committee, consisting of academics and editors, was set up in January 2022, as recommended by the Public Inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Government has since received the committee’s feedback, but has refused to publish the report. Instead, it has unveiled three Bills aimed at “reforming the sector”.

Government took up almost 90% of recommendations made by the Committee of Experts, however, ignored or diluted some of the more important elements proposed.

Following the Bills’ publishing, journalists, editors and academics have criticised the government for not being allowed the opportunity to make voice their concerns.

First deafening the Bills, the Prime Minister than froze the process, allowing the committee to carry out wider consultation.

The committee eventually submitted its final report to the government in July, but the document was not made public.

The government said it was bound with the terms of reference which state that this has to be tabled in Parliament.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists said in a statement last week that should government fail to table the report, it would be publishing it in its entirety.

In its statement on Monday, the PN said it will be filing a motion to establish a committee to launch a public consultation over the matter.

It said it expected the government and parliament to remain open to public consultation at every stage and to encourage everyone to participate.