Insurance lobby wants motorists who benefitted from driving licence racket to retake test

In light of the driving license racket that shows how applicants passed their driving test despite not being competent enough to do so, the Insurance Association stated that is growing increasingly concerned about the number of untrained drivers on the road.

The association also called for Transport Malta to immediately identify those who were not competent enough to pass their test but were given a license anyway, in order for them to do the test once again.

The validity of the driving test procedure and the safety of all road users have come under intense scrutiny as a result of these reports, the insurance lobby said. The association particularly highlighted that unqualified drivers are more prone to cause traffic accidents, including fatal ones.

“What is even of greater concern is that some of these unqualified drivers may be driving taxis or heavy vehicles,” the lobby stated.

The association concluded that if Transport Malta fails to act and contact those who fraudulently obtained their driving license, this will result in a, “serious drop in confidence in the validity of driving tests in Malta and a continuing unacceptable increase in risk to all road users of being involved in an accident caused by such drivers.”