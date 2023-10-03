MDA’s solution to reduce need for imported labour is automatic extension of expiring building permits

To reduce the need for more foreign labour in the construction sector, building permits about to expire should be extended automatically, the Malta Developers Association said.

Weighing in on the ongoing debate to curb the importation of foreign workers, the MDA said they have become essential for the building industry.

The MDA said despite offering wages “substantially higher” than the minimum wage, the construction industry was not finding Maltese people interested to work in the sector.

“Foreign workers have thus become essential,” the MDA said.

However, to reduce the need to import more foreign labour to work on construction projects, the MDA is suggesting the automatic extension of permits about to expire.

“It is crucial that when a project starts it can continue until finished… [extending permits] will reduce the pressure to import more workers because projects can be done in due course with the current number of workers,” the MDA said.