Rota calls for revocation of licences for drivers in test scandal

NGO Rota has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the driving test scandal involving political pressure on Transport Malta to assist specific test candidates.

Rota insists that individuals who acquired their driving licenses through illicit means must face license revocation, citing it as "crucial for public safety."

The organisation emphasised the already existing dangers on Maltese roads for vulnerable road users.

"Adding drivers who unlawfully obtained their licenses without necessary skills poses an imminent and substantial threat. Allowing unqualified drivers to operate vehicles on public roads at high speeds is a potential catastrophe," it said.

This reaction from Rota stems from a Times of Malta report disclosing how Clint Mansueto, the former director of licensing at Transport Malta, received requests from prominent political figures, including Minister Ian Borg, to "assist" specific driving license applicants.

These requests ranged from prioritising individuals in the test queue to securing immediate test dates for them.

In some cases, Mansueto was asked to provide assistance to candidates, many of whom had previously failed their tests.

Insurers and Doctors for road safety have also expressed their desire for all individuals involved in this scandal to undergo a new driving test, stressing the increased road hazards posed by unqualified drivers.

Rota's statement further highlighted that those who exchanged names of favoured candidates should contemplate the potential consequences, including accidents involving their own loved ones.

"The possibility of tragic and fatal accidents resulting from such actions is a harrowing reality that cannot be overlooked," the organisation insisted.