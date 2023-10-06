Abela meets Zelenskyy in Spain during EU leaders’ summit

Prime Minister Robert Abela met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during informal meetings in Spain on Friday.

During the European Political Community summit held in the southern Spanish city of Granada, Abela and several other European leaders convened to emphasize their unwavering support for Ukraine, engaging in discussions concerning pressing topics like energy, the environment, and climate change.

During the summit Abela pointed out the recent MED9 meeting held in Malta last week, during which the topic of migration was addressed.

Representatives from the MED9 nations, including Malta, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Cyprus, France, Greece, Croatia, and Slovenia, convened in Malta, where the conversations culminated in a shared commitment to intensify the European bloc's endeavours in addressing migration.

On Friday, Abela advocated for continued dialogue among the southern EU neighbours, envisioning a future where cooperation among Mediterranean states can yield mutual benefits for all parties involved.

Emphasising that the current situation is unsustainable, Abela said the EU needs to be more proactive.

“As we also agreed during the MED9 meeting, there is a need to rebuild our relationship with the southern Mediterranean,” Abela said, insisting on an asylum system that addresses the needs of all member states.

On energy, Abela emphasised the EU’s need for interconnectivity between state members and North African countries, specifically in terms of renewable energy projects.