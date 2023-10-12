Foreign Ministry: Missing Maltese doctor Stefano Corso found unharmed

Maltese doctor Stefano Corso has been found safe and sound, the Foreign Affairs Ministry told MaltaToday on Thursday afternoon.

The 29-year-old doctor, who had gone missing in Cape Town, South Africa, while attending a medical seminar, was found on Thursday afternoon.

No further details were given as of yet.

Stefano Corso went missing on Wednesday, after failing to return to a conference room after a walk outdoors, a source confirmed with MaltaToday.

A spokesperson from the Foreign Affairs Ministry had confirmed that the Maltese police were already working with Interpol on the case.

A missing person report was initially made by South African police, but another was also issued by Missing Children in South Africa.

According to media reports, Corso had been seen at around 3:30pm, in a medical seminar in Paarden Island.

The doctor momentarily stepped out of the conference hall, according to Cape Town police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, to answer a phone call but mysteriously never returned to the seminar.

Upon realising Corso's absence, his colleagues attempted to contact him through multiple phone calls, all of which went unanswered. they filed a missing persons report with the Maitland precinct.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson had immedietly informed MaltaToday that the Maltese government was closely monitoring the situation.