Graffitti says peace only possible with a free Palestine, calls for cessation of hostilities in Gaza

Moviment Graffitti has expressed solidarity with “all innocent individuals” in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, insisting only a “free Palestine” would lead to peace.

In a statement on Thursday expressing “deep distress”, the activist group emphasised the suffering of the Palestinian people caused by Israeli occupation. Graffitti did not condemn Hamas’s actions.

“Unfortunately, these scenes are not new. We will continue witnessing them as long as the roots of injustice in this land are not eradicated,” Graffitti said, adding “there cannot be peace until the systematic expulsion of Palestinians from their lands ceases and Israeli occupation comes to an end.”

Graffitti noted that half of Gaza’s population are Palestinian refugees forced out of their lands in 1948 by Israeli militias to make way for the creation of the Israeli state.

“The people in these refugee camps can literally see the Israeli villages and cities – where Saturday’s attack by Hamas took place – built where once stood their homes and lands,” the group said.

It added: “Palestinians witness the contrasting lives of Israelis living a generally comfortable life, while they are entrapped in an open-air prison and regularly bombed by the Israeli army. Thousands of children, women and men have been killed over the past 17 years by Israeli aggression, with life in Gaza continues to be a hell on earth imposed by Israel.”

It called out what it described as Israel’s “racist and colonial policies” such as the desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and checkpoints subjecting Palestinians to daily humiliation and hardships.

Graffitti said many western countries have actively aided and supported Israel’s policies rather than exerting pressure for them to stop.

“We would like to see a land where people can coexist in peace – irrespective of their ethnicity or religion – far from the horrors that have been so prominent over the last few days, but which in fact have been ongoing for the past 75 years. Yet this goal can never be achieved as long as the horrors of Israeli colonialism and apartheid remain unchecked.”

Graffitti said the international community should call for the cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the release of all captives, in Gaza and Israeli prisons.

“This should be followed by the dismantling of Israeli occupation so that each side can start healing the many wounds that have been inflicted by this prolonged injustice,” it said.

Ceasefire and humanitarian corridors needed – Mediterranean Children’s Movement

Meanwhile, in a separate statement on Thursday, the Mediterranean Children’s Movement led by former president Marie-Louise Coleiro called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The movement called on governments to “openly condemn and in no way collaborate with military warfare”.

“Together with the international community, we strongly condemn any attacks on innocent people and children, whoever they might be and wherever they come from. Children are always the most vulnerable. All children should be enjoying their human rights and not subjected to the horrors of war,” the movement said.

It called on the Israeli government to lift its total blockade of food, water and electricity of Gaza and create humanitarian corridors.

The statement made reference to the ongoing Israeli bombing campaign and blockade of Gaza but refrained from condemning the Hamas attacks on Israeli communities.

More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attacks, while the Israeli retaliation has so far claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza.