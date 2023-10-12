Heavy traffic reported around Birkirkara as hair salon fire forces Valley Road closure

A fire in a Birkirkara hair salon has caused gridlock traffic in the area as the road was closed in order to tackle the fires.

The fire broke out at around 4:50pm, while police said that no one was injured in the incident, although the fires were "extensive."

The hair salon is located in Valley Road, one of Birkirkara's main roads.

Meanwhile, MaltaToday received reports of heavy traffic in and around Birkirkara.