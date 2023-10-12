menu

Heavy traffic reported around Birkirkara as hair salon fire forces Valley Road closure

The hair salon fire occurred at around 4:50pm, as police say that no one was injured during the fire

matthew_farrugia
12 October 2023, 5:46pm
by Matthew Farrugia
File photo
A fire in a Birkirkara hair salon has caused gridlock traffic in the area as the road was closed in order to tackle the fires. 

The fire broke out at around 4:50pm, while police said that no one was injured in the incident, although the fires were "extensive."

The hair salon is located in Valley Road, one of Birkirkara's main roads. 

Meanwhile, MaltaToday received reports of heavy traffic in and around Birkirkara.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
