[WATCH] PM: Malta will continue to push two-state solution amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Malta will continue to push for a two-state solution amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Malta has always had this consensus of pushing for a two-state solution, and that is what Malta is still pushing,” he said.

The Maltese government has consistently advocated for a two-state resolution. Abela reaffirmed this commitment, and said Malta will always push for peace.

“We push as a country the condemnation of all forms of violence and push a message of peace,” he said.

Abela also reiterated the parliament's stance on the matter, which was publicly communicated on Thursday night.

The Maltese parliament condemned attacks by Hamas in Israel, but also acknowledged that the Israeli siege is illegal.

He stressed that Malta's firm support for a two-state solution reflects the country’s commitment to promoting lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Malta will also continue its financial aid to Palestine. Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said the government is thinking of ways to help Palestinians financially without donations reaching Hamas.

Malta donated almost €85,000 in development aid to Palestine last year, of which €80,000 was donated to the United Nations Relief Works Agency (UNRWA). The remaining money was used to provide a Palestinian student a scholarship in international relations.

This year, Malta donated €124,000 in development assistance to Palestine, of which €75,000 was donated to the UNRWA. The rest was allocated to two postgraduate academic scholarships at the University of Malta. Both students have arrived in Malta and begun their studies.