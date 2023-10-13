Ministry denies claims Valletta world heritage status was at risk after UNESCO meeting

Malta’s ministry for arts and national heritage has denied claims in the press that capital city Valletta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, had been placed among sites at risk of being deprived of the prestigious title.

The minisry denied reports alleging that the UNESCO World Heritage Committee had listed Valletta as a site at risk, during a meting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“On the contrary, UNESCO has recognised the work done especially in the conservation and renovation of buildings in the capital city over the past years, and on the studies and other technical work carried out,” the ministry said.

The meeting in Riyadh requested that Malta had to submit a ‘Views and Vistas analysis’ document for strategic viewpoints of Valletta, to address the issue of height controls; the delineation of an adequate buffer zone, responsive to the conclusions of the ‘Views and Vistas analysis’; a management plan for Valletta in line with a 2011 recommendation on the Historic Urban Landscape; a tourism management plan and provisions for the management of the buffer zone; and the maintenance of important views and vistas.

The ministry said it had appointed a group of experts and a site manager, as mandated by the UNESCO Convention, to draw up a management plan and other technical reports.

Research, numerous consultation meetings, and field-related literature on the matter is now being reviewed by the national authorities before being completed and is currently at the stage of approval by national structures before being forwarded to UNESCO.

“These reports are not unique to Valletta but any world heritage site under UNESCO. A ‘state of conservation reporty’ has already been forwarded to UNESCO apart from periodic reporting,” the ministry said.

“The Maltese government has open and strong relations with UNESCO. It was and will always be willing to carry out any studies, plans and documentation that are requested to further strengthen the heritage of the country’s capital city. The government is proud of Valletta’s status and will continue to work for this status to serve as a tool not only to increase knowledge and appreciation of Valletta, but also to protect and embellish it in the interest of the Maltese people in general, and of the city’ community in particular,” the ministry said.