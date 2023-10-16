PN files motion for creation of parliamentary committee on protection of journalists

The Nationalist Party is calling for the creation of a select parliamentary committee as part of a renewed consultation process on journalism and free speech.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Monday gave a notice of a parliamentary motion to set up the committee, which the PN wants to be chaired by the Speaker.

The proposal is to have the government and the Opposition nominate three members each on the committee, which will be tasked with hearing different stakeholders.

The PN is proposing the committee draw up a report within three months of government publishing a White Paper containing the Bills intended to strengthen journalism and free speech.

Grech was flanked by PN MPs, Karol Aquilina, Claudette Buttigieg, Graham Bencini and Whip Robert Cutajar. The motion was presented on the day marking the sixth anniversary from the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Grech urged the government to accept the PN’s proposal for a parliamentary select committee. He said the Opposition would nominate Aquilina, Buttigieg and Bencini to sit on the committee.

Earlier this month government pledged to issue a White Paper to further the consultation process on several laws intended to protect journalists and strengthen the right to freedom of expression. The pledge was made on the same day, government tabled in parliament the second report compiled by the Media Experts Committee, which made suggestions for improvements to the Bills government had presented last year.

The House has in front of it Bills to amend several laws, including the Constitution, but these were deemed insufficient. The Prime Minister froze the parliamentary process and again tasked the Media Experts Committee to re-open a consultation process on the Bills. The second report was presented in July this year.