Abela commits €5 million in EU funds to cleaning machinery

Prime Minister Rober Abela has committed €5 million in European funds to a capital investment in cleaning machinery during a meeting with the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) on Thursday.

Abela met with the MHRA for a pre-budget consultation to discuss the tourism sector and future reforms ahead of the Budget on 30 October.

The prime minister said that the government will invest in quality tourism, without shocking the sector, by keeping energy prices stable.

He also committed to a capital investment of €5 million in European funds in new cleaning machinery to promote quality tourism.

Abela mentioned the importance of upskilling for quality tourism. He said that, in an effort to improve the skills of tourism workers, a new iSkills Passport will come into force.

Pointing to Cabinet’s decision on the iSkills passport, and the government’s decision to close Air Malta and make way for a new national airline, Abela said that the government “had the courage to take decisions in the interest of the country”.

In a separate meeting with Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin, Abela said that the government is looking at short- and long-term ways to ensure that workers have essential skills, all while keeping unemployment low.

He told them that the upcoming Budget will be one of “consolidation”, which will focus on strengthening the economy, supporting businesses while prioritising workers and families.

Other ministers and parliamentary secretaries attended the meetings with Abela including: Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul, and government MPs Ray Abela and Davina Sammut Hili.