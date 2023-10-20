Air Malta flights to Milan and Naples delayed due to Italy strike

A general strike has forced Air Malta to delay its flights to Milan and Naples on Friday.

Expected to be one of the most disruptive strike of the season, Italy has braced itself for a 24-hour general strike.

The strike was jointly called by Italy’s four major trade unions and will affect both the public and private sector.

In a statement on Friday night, Air Malta said flight KM624 from Malta to Milan Linate will now depart at 4pm, while KM625 from Milan Linate to Malta will depart at 6.40pm.

KM674 from Malta to Naples will depart at 7.30am on Saturday and KM675 from Naples to Malta will depart at 9.30am, also on Saturday.

Air Malta said customers booked on these flights have been automatically confirmed on the revised itinerary.

However, they have the option to either rebook to travel on an alternative flight by contacting the Air Malta customer service centre on +356 2166 2211 between 8am and 8pm or to receive a full ticket refund.

Those opting for the latter option, should email Air Malta here.

For any flights booked through a travel agent, customers should contact their travel agent who can submit a refund request on their behalf.

Air Malta apologised for the inconvenience.