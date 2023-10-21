Dentistry facilities in Għajnsielem to provide community service and university guidance

New dentistry facilities in Gozo are set to enhance not only the educational experience for students but also provide essential services to the local community of Għajnsielem.

Inaugurating the clinic on Saturday morning, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the project reflects the government's commitment to investing in the educational development of the country and ensuring that these benefits extend to local communities.

Abela said such initiatives aligned with his government's principles and its vision for creating opportunities and delivering quality services to the people of Gozo.

With an investment exceeding €2 million, the dental clinic boasts eleven modern dental chairs and cutting-edge equipment, creating an ideal environment for dental students to gain practical experience.

Under the guidance of the academic staff from the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Malta, students attend the clinic during their academic year and offer a wide range of clinical services to the public from Monday to Friday.

Accompanied by Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri and Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research, and Innovation Clifton Grima, Abela stressed the value of such collaborations with educational entities and their potential to generate benefits and opportunities for the region.

Also present at the inauguration were the Rector of the University of Malta, Alfred J. Vella, the Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, Nikolai J. Attard, together with the Bishop of Gozo, Anton Teuma.